City of Corpus Christi wants community to be safe as flood watch continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — All of South Texas is under a Flood Watch through Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., and the city of Corpus Christi wants the community to be safe during this weather.

"The highest risk for rain and severe storms will be Saturday, with the chance of flash flooding. Rains could lead to significant flooding along the Nueces River," stated city officials.

If you must get out in these conditions, remember:



Do not drive around barricades.

Drive slower than usual, so you have time to react to other traffic on the roadway.

Turn on your headlights so you are visible to other vehicles and pedestrians.

Be aware of possible flooding in low-lying areas. If you must be on the road, be aware and find an alternative route.

Whether driving or walking, if you approach a flooded road, follow this rule: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

"The Public Works Department is prepared to place barricades in areas prone to flooding, including Flour Bluff, North Beach, and Las Colonias near La Volla Creek," added officials.

There will be high-water rescue vehicles placed throughout the city to respond to any potential emergencies. The 311 Customer Call Center will be open on Saturday, May 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for non-emergency calls.

According to city officials, several events have also been canceled or postponed due to the heavy rains.

These canceled events include: