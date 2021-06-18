City of Corpus Christi takes part in emergency evacuation training

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi and various agencies took part in an emergency evacuation training exercise over at the Corpus Christi gym on Friday.

The purpose of the training was to get participants to put their training skills to the test in a mock setting, like a hurricane.

Volunteers were brought in on RTA buses, registered, issued ID tags, and then placed on CCISD buses.

If this were an actual evacuation, those buses would take them to out-of-town shelters in areas like San Antonio.

"The plan is there, the plan is set. You refine what we know and how we do the evacuation process, and that's what today's all about," said the cuty's emergency management coordinator Billy Delgado.

The organizations that partnered with the city for this training event were the Regional Transit Authority, Corpus Christi Independent School District, the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, 211 Texas and the Functional Needs Support Team.

The city holds this exercise every year. Last year's was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.