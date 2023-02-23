City of Corpus Christi seeking input on new Bayside Area Development Plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Planning Department is in the process of designing a new Bayside Area Development Plan.

This plan will help with future development, programs, and public investment in Bayside neighborhoods.

The Bayside study area covers 16 square miles between South Padre Island Drive (SH 358) and Ocean Drive, between the Oso Bay and the Crosstown Expressway (SH 286), and as far north as Morgan Avenue.

"The community is invited to an open house to give feedback on the plan’s vision themes and policy initiatives and give insight into local area matters," said city officials.

Popular landmarks in the study area include Six Points, the Port-Ayers commercial area, Del Mar College - Heritage Campus, TAMU-CC, Oso Beach Municipal Golf Course, and Sunrise and La Palmera Malls.

Spanish speakers will be available to answer any questions and collect feedback during the community meeting.

Bayside Area Development Plan Community Open House:

When: Thursday, February 23, Open House – anytime between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Opening Remarks – 5:45 p.m.

Where: Hamlin Middle School Cafeteria, 3900 Hamlin Drive, 78411

Who: City of Corpus Christi Planning Department and Asakura Robinson Planning Team

Members of the public are also invited to view meeting materials available on the project website, www.creatingcc.com/bayside beginning February 24.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Please call (361) 826-1614 at least 48 hours in advance for assistance or to request reasonable accommodation.