City of Corpus Christi offering free health and wellness screenings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be offering free health and wellness screenings to the community at City Hall every Wednesday through April starting on March 23.

The health and wellness screenings will start at 8:30 a.m. and go through noon.

The screening will consists of:

Diabetes- A1C Test

Blood Pressure

Body Mass Index

The free screening is hosted by the Community Health Clinic and part of the 1115 Waiver Program, which promotes healthy living and choices for all Nueces County residents.

The Community Health Clinic offers low-cost wellness exams that screen for diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol, thyroid, breast, cervical, and prostate cancer.