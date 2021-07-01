City of Corpus Christi offering after school program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is launching its After Hour Kid Power program for the 2021-2022 school year.

This program is ideal for working parents or guardians seeking a safe and convenient location where their children will be supervised after school. The program will start on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and will operate Monday – Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., in conjunction with the Corpus Christi and Calallen Independent School Districts schedules.

The program aims to help children build positive self-esteem through their involvement in a wide range of activities which include recreational and fitness skills. All staff members are trained in child development and certified in CPR and First Aid. The program is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services.

How much does it cost?



Corpus Christi ISD: $109/month/first child, $94/month/each additional child. (The CCISD fees include an additional $10 fee per child for the use of CCISD facilities.

Calallen ISD: $99/month/first child, $84/month/each additional child.

Tuition assistance is available for qualified participants.

The online interest list opens Friday, July 2, 2021, at 9 a.m. and will remain open throughout the school year for Corpus Christi and Calallen ISDs. To add your name to the interest list, go to https://register.ccparkandrec.com/

