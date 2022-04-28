City of Corpus Christi hosting Summer 2022 basketball leagues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of basketball leagues in Summer 2022.

The Summer 2022 Youth Basketball League is for children ages 6 to 13 (as of June 1, 2022).

The four-week, eight game season will run from June 6 through June 30. Organizers say the games will played Monday through Thursday evenings at Corpus Christi Gym, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, and Ben Garza Gym, 1815 Howard Street.

Register online now for the Summer 2022 Youth Basketball League through May 8 for $80 per child at https://register.ccparkandrec.com. Late online registration will be offered from May 9 to May 15 for $105 per child.

The CC Parks & Rec. Department also accepting registration for its Summer 2022 High School Varsity Basketball League, and the season will run from June 13 through June 30.

The Girls Varsity Division will play on Monday and Wednesday nights, and the Boys Varsity Division will play on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Organizers say only the first six teams per division will be accepted, and each team is limited to 12 players (2022 graduate seniors are not eligible to participate in this league).

"As the players expand their knowledge of the game and sharpen their skills, they will also learn structure, discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and setting goals. The program promotes a healthy and active lifestyle," said organizers.

Register online for the Summer 2022 High School Varsity Basketball League at https://register.ccparkandrec.com [register.ccparkandrec.com] now through May 15 for $250 per team. Late online registration will be available from May 16 to May 22 for $275 per team.

For more information, call the Athletics Office at 361-826-3275 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com.