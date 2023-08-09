City of Corpus Christi hosting public input meetings related to 2023-24 city budget

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hosting a series of public input sessions and budget meetings throughout the month of August.

Local officials will offer updates, discuss concerns and answer question regarding the proposed city budget of 2023-24 fiscal year.

Session schedule:



Wednesday at 6 p.m., Del Mar College Center for Economic Development (Rm 106), 3209 S. Staples St.

Thursday at 6 p.m., Water Utilities Building (Choke Canyon Room), 2726 Holly Road

Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road.

Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m., Del Mar College — Oso Creek Campus, Culinary Building (Community Room CA 209-210), 7002 Yorktown Boulevard

The city is also hosting council budget workshops from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at City Hall, 1201 Leopard St.

Workshop schedule:



Thursday, Aug. 10 - Public Works/Storm Water, Solid Waste, Property Tax Rate and Exemptions

Monday, Aug. 21- Water, Wastewater, Gas, Capital Improvement Program

Thursday, Aug. 24 - Economic Development, HOT, ABC, Visit CC, Airport, Potential Budget Adjustments

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.