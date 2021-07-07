City of Corpus Christi fixing drainage in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flooding because of the rain is not a foreign issue to many Flour Bluff residents. Many of them experience it several times within a month.

Douglas LeStourgeon lives on Tulane Drive with what looks to be a huge lake in his front yard, but is really a ditch that overflows. He said the poor drainage system in his neighborhood is causing water to be pushed towards his house by passing cars.

He said a culvert under the road would help lead the water away from his neighborhood and said pot holes form because of the flooding. He said the taxes he pays to the City could be used more efficiently.

“The City wants our taxes from people in Flour Bluff. I think we annexed a long time ago. They wanted our taxes. Now if they want our taxes please come fix our roads and make it beautiful here too as well as everywhere else,” he said.

He said the City of Corpus Christi told him if they install drainage then he will have to pay for the cement on the sidewalk.

Similarly, Josh Rooker, who also lives in the same neighborhood, said he experiences sewage issues and potholes because of the flooding. He said because there are so many potholes on his street, he had to go get his wife’s car fixed.

“The potholes, they’ll hold water for forever. When they do come by and fix it, basically all they do is sweep the water out and cover the whole. A couple of weeks later we got the same potholes. I mean there’s more potholes than there is road to drive on,” Rooker said.

He said a solution to the problem could be to level out the streets so the water doesn’t come directly at his house.

The City of Corpus Christi said they’re doing off-site work associated with their Laguna Shores Street project that will help the flooding in Flour Bluff. They said the overall street project’s goal is to upgrade utilities for storm water along Laguna Shores.

The City said they are answering residents’ calls and hoping to help them fix drainage issues in their area.

