City of Corpus Christi announces year-round pool hours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring Break is coming to an end for many local students and visitors of the Coastal Bend area, and Saturday's weather is expected to be sunny.

If you're looking to make a big slash, the City of Corpus Christi has opened several splash pads and community pools for their Winter/Spring season.

The city has two year-round pools, the Corpus Christi Natatorium and Collier Pool.

Collier Pool, located at 3801 Harris Drive, is an outdoor pool that features a big bucket dunk and fountain features for toddlers.

City officials announced that Collier Pool will be open on March 19, and March 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for recreational swimming. Collier Pool is also open for lap swimming from Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and then 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Enjoy the beach-inspired entry, experience the splash of the big bucket, fun water features, picnic tables and relax under the gulf streams, or jump into the deep end! The pool also includes six lanes and is heated during cold weather for year-round lap swimming," said city officials.

The Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, is an indoor Olympic-style pool that includes an activity pool for recreational swimming. The Natatorium also features many lanes for lap swimming and 1-meter diving boards.

City officials say the Natatorium will be closed on Saturday, March 19, but will open up on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for recreational swimming. The CC Natatorium is also open from Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for lap swimming.

Officials say admission is free for both year-round pools. For more information, visit their website at www.cctexas.com/springbreak.

RECREATIONAL SWIM

Collier Pool: Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Natatorium: Saturday & Sunday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed on Saturday, March 19)

LAP SWIM

Collier Pool: Monday through Friday 5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.; and 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Natatorium: Monday through Friday 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.