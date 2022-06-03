City of Corpus Christi announces upgrade to reverse alert system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday the city of Corpus Christi announced upgrades and changes to its emergency reverse alert system.

The new system will allow Corpus Christi and Nueces county residents to get important information from the city sent directly to their phones.

The city rolled out changes to the sign-up process to make it easier for all residents to sign up.

"It was a little complicated, maybe that's why not too many people used the system we've streamlined it, we've cut out numerous steps, and we also added an additional feature which is you can sign up via text message to just get limited reverse alert notices," said Corpus Christi city manager, Peter Zanoni.

You can sign up by texting be ready CCNC to 888-777.

