Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Corpus Christi and AEP discuss plan for new streetlights

All the older streetlights will be replaced with new LED ones, which is something the city says will save taxpayers money.
Posted at 2:20 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 15:20:07-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city leaders have announced a new street light initiative called "Light Up CC."

All the older streetlights will be replaced with new LED ones, which is something the city says will save taxpayers money.

Streetlights will be replaced over three years in nine different zones throughout the city of Corpus Christi, starting with Padre Island and the Flour Bluff area.

City officials met with leaders from AEP on Monday morning at City Hall to discuss the details of "Light Up CC."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections