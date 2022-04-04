Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Corpus Chirsti is hosting 'All-City Department' hiring event on Tuesday

streets crew 2.jpg
KRIS 6 News
streets crew 2.jpg
Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 16:50:15-04

CORPUS CHRISTI. TEXAS — The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting a hiring event at the American Bank Center Tuesday, April 5.

If you are in search of a job, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity to network and interview on-the-spot.

This is an All-City Departments event, they are looking for candidates with many skill sets and experience.

The departments that will be in attendance include: Public Works, Engineering, Water Utilities, Gas, Solid Waste, Police (civilian and uniformed positions), Parks and Recreation, Neighborhood Services, Libraries, Aviation, Finance, and IT.

Part-time and full-time opportunities are available for those that are interested.

If you plan on attending please note the following:

  • Free parking at the American Bank Center will be available to all job seekers
  • Computer stations will be provided to complete job applications at the event
  • City departments will be holding interviews for on-the-spot hiring
  • The Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend Mobile Hiring Unit will be on-site, offering a full range of employment resources and career services to job seekers

Make sure your resume is up-to-date and be prepared to interview.

To view job openings click here.

If you have any additional questions or inquiries, contact the Human Resources Department at 361-826-3300 or Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 361-882-7491.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections