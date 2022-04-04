City of Corpus Chirsti is hosting 'All-City Department' hiring event on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI. TEXAS — The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting a hiring event at the American Bank Center Tuesday, April 5.

If you are in search of a job, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity to network and interview on-the-spot.

This is an All-City Departments event, they are looking for candidates with many skill sets and experience.

The departments that will be in attendance include: Public Works, Engineering, Water Utilities, Gas, Solid Waste, Police (civilian and uniformed positions), Parks and Recreation, Neighborhood Services, Libraries, Aviation, Finance, and IT.

Part-time and full-time opportunities are available for those that are interested.

If you plan on attending please note the following:

Free parking at the American Bank Center will be available to all job seekers

Computer stations will be provided to complete job applications at the event

City departments will be holding interviews for on-the-spot hiring

The Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend Mobile Hiring Unit will be on-site, offering a full range of employment resources and career services to job seekers

Make sure your resume is up-to-date and be prepared to interview.

To view job openings click here.

If you have any additional questions or inquiries, contact the Human Resources Department at 361-826-3300 or Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 361-882-7491.

