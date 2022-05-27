City of Alice pays tribute to lives lost in Uvalde.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice came together to honor those who lost their lives during Tuesday's mass shooting, when19 children and two teachers did not make it home to their families.

Sandra Bowen, an Alice councilwoman said it was important to do a prayer vigil.

"It's so hard, we are not right next door but they are still are neighbors, you know how they say 'Texas strong, Texas pride.' We are all Texans," she said.

Cynthia Carrasco, the Mayor of Alice said that no city is ever prepared for something like this.

"Having to respond to a situation like that, even though we go through our preps and we prepare, you never are prepared, so our prayers went to Uvalde," she said.

Troy Riggs, the former Corpus Christi police chief and current pastor at First Baptist in Alice, said that prayer is healing.

" I tell you what, our prayers tonight are going out to those victims and their families. We will never understand why such atrocities happen, but one reason we come today is the power of prayer and we understand there is a peace that God can give that we just don't understand," he said.

The community said they will never forget those in Uvalde.