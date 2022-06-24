CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas recently awarded the City of Alice a $300,000 grant on behalf of the Texas Department of Transportation, Federally Assisted Airport Development Grant for engineering and construction of a Quonset hangar at the Alice International Airport (AIA).

The Alice International Airport is a General Aviation (GA) Airport with ten based aircraft, one terminal, and two runways, one measuring 5,997 feet and the other measuring 4,490 feet long.

This TxDOT/FAA Grant will allow the City of Alice to construct a Quonset hangar to house four additional aircraft.

The AIA is a resource for United States Navy pilots for touch-and-go exercises. It is a regional tourism asset for hunting ranch traffic as well, according to officials.

"We appreciate TxDOT Aviation for their assistance in obtaining this grant," said City Manager Michael Esparza.

"The addition of the Quonset hangar is much needed for the viability of our airport," said Esparza.

"We have a longstanding presence in South Texas and enjoy the support and relationship we have built with our local community," said Rear Admiral Robert Westendorff, Chief of Naval Air Training.

Admiral Westendorff says the Navy is fortunate to have access to a variety of airports in the area that offer their pilots opportunities to train at different airfields, preparing them to serve in the fleet as Naval aviators.