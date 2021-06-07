City mosquito spraying continues this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Vector Control Unit will resume its spraying schedule for mosquitoes across the city this week.

These crews will continue to attack those areas known to be breeding grounds for mosquitoes across the city.

Crews are set to begin their spraying at about 8 p.m. each night.

Here's the list of spraying sites for this week:

Monday, June 7: Routes 11, 14, 15 (North Beach, West Side)

Tuesday, June 8: Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 (Annaville, and Nueces River area)

Wednesday, June 9: Routes 17, 19 (Seaside Cemetery, IWA)

Thursday, June 10: Routes 28, 28, 29 (Flour Bluff)

Friday, June 11: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)

The city began its initial spraying with a foray to Calallen on Friday night.