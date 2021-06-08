City lifts Stage 1 drought water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Effective immediately, the city of Corpus Christi has announced that Stage 1 response for drought and water use restrictions has been rescinded.

The combined capacities at Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi have exceeded 50 percent, today that capacity stands at 57.4% thus eliminating necessary water restrictions per the city’s Drought Contingency Plan.

Corpus Christi water customers entered Stage 1 restrictions on Dec. 28, 2020.

Residents can now water their yards with irrigation systems at any time and on any day(s) of the week. Conserving water whenever possible is encouraged to help sustain the region’s reservoir and lake levels.

“Residents may not realize this, but during this same time a year ago, our reservoir and lake levels were a little less than they are today,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said. “Within just six months, levels dipped low enough to initiate a drought response.”

The recent heavy rains are the reason the drought restrictions have been rescinded.

“We are relieved to have received recent rains in the region’s watersheds," Water Resource Manager Esteban Ramos said. "Relying on rain for our water supplies is why we must be vigilant about our water usage. This recent drought is a persistent example of our region’s need for a drought-resilient water supply, like seawater desalination.”

To learn more about water conservation in the Coastal Bend, visit www.cctexas.com/conserve [cctexas.com].