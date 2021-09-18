City libraries closing temporarily for maintenance, upgrades

CORPUS CHRISTI. TEXAS — If you plan on hitting up the libraries in the future you might want to hold up.

According to the city, two libraries, Neyland Public Library and La Retama Central Library, will be closed for a couple of weeks from September through November.

The Neyland Public Library, located at 1230 Carmel Pkwy, will be closed Sept. 20-Oct. 11 for the installation of a new HVAC unit.

The La Retama Central Library, located at 805 Comanche St., will close Sept. 27 for HVAC, electrical, and flooring upgrades. The library will re-open on Nov. 1.

The City will offer extended hours of operation at the Ben F. McDonald Library located at 4044 Greenwood Drive starting September 27 through October 11.

Monday – Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

.It's safe to say it would be a novel idea to make plans to attend another library in the future.