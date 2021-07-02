Watch
City launches "Choose Your Ride" program ahead of holiday weekend

The program aims to reduce drunk driving
Everything you need to know about the upcoming holiday weekend.
City anti-DWI Program
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 02, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi launched the "Choose Your Ride" program ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

The program aims to reduce the number of alcohol related crashes by discouraging people from drinking and driving this holiday weekend.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Corpus Christi Police Department Interim Chief, along with other officials on Thursday unveiled a vehicle that is half police unit and half taxicab.

Authorities say there were 866 DWI arrests in 2020, 67 of those in the month of July.

"In that campaign your ride can be a taxi, a rideshare, or your ride can be a police car. A police car is going to be a much more expensive ride", said CCPD Interim Chief David Blackmon.

According to officials, a DWI arrest can cost you up to $10,000.

