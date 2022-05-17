City designates two new historic landmark sites

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's city council meeting, the council made a move to preserve some Corpus Christi history.

The city designated two sites as Local Historic Landmarks.

They include a site at 817 South Staples Street, which now houses Boarri Craft Butchery.

The building was constructed back in 1931 with an Art Deco style.

Through the years it housed a number of businesses, including a Piggy Wiggly (1932), Chancellor Food Store (1937), Superior Ice Cream warehouse and store (1940's), Carnation Company warehouse (1956), Mack Matheny's Garage (1961) and Sara's Upholstery.

The other building designated as a Historic Landmark resides at 805 Park Avenue. It is known as the Todd-Budd house.

It was constructed in 1909 and exhibits the Craftsman Bungalow style of architecture. It was the home of attorney Jefferson D. Todd Sr. and his family.

He later became the Nueces County District Attorney and District Court Judge. The property was purchased in 1971 by Robert Budd.

He fled Mexico as a child with his family during the Mexican Revolution. The Budd family still owns the home.

These properties will be added to the list of 26 properties that are local landmarks and can be viewed here.

