City-County health district extends hours for COVID-19 testing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is extending their hours of operation for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital location on Wednesday Dec. 29.
This extension comes as testing has surged after holiday gatherings.
The site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Testing is free to the public.
For additional testing sites and locations provided by the city, click here. Testing is also available at some pharmacies on an appointment-only basis, and home-test kits can also be found at some stores.