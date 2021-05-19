City Council passes first reading to revise animal care laws

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears that the city of Corpus Christi is one step closer to making it illegal to feed stray animals in the city limits.

Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council passed the first reading of the the Proposed Chapter 6 Ordinance Revision requested by the Corpus Christi Animal Control department.

Animal Control Services said the revisions will focus on owner responsibility, resolving neglect, resolving nuisances, and modifying some definitions.

CCACS said they aim to reduce the number of strays, improve the quality of life for our animals, and to dissuade people who feed neighborhood animals.

To learn more about the proposed amendments to the Animal Care Services Chapter 6 Ordinance, click here.