City council offers funding to Del Mar's internship program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi city council has approved funding for students at our local college with internship opportunities

Andrew De Lapaz is a Del Mar college grad who now works for the college and says its thanks to their internship program.

“I was very fortunate that Del Mar had not only a program but had an internship available. So I was able to take advantage of the opportunity that was given,” says De Lapaz.

Just yesterday the Corpus Christi city council approved small business assistance programs. Part of this will be going toward the internship program at Del Mar College.

It aims to increase local companies access to educated workers and give students valuable experience before they graduate.

Internship program coordinator Amy Rodriguez says Del Mar helps to match their students with local businesses looking for an intern to help their team.

“You know, it goes beyond just hiring an employee. it’s an investment, and it’s an investment in your business and it’s an investment in our community as well,” she says.

Not only does Del Mar connect their students with the businesses but they help pay them as well. Depending on what a business can offer their interns, Del Mar's program will match the pay to ensure all students are being paid $12.25 an hour for their work.

De Lapaz says, “we have a university, we have a good community college. We might as well use… allocate the city resources to promote growth in the city."

Rodriguez says she hopes to see the number of those participating climb to over 70 students.