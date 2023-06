CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Some improvements are coming to a popular tourist destination spot, North Beach.

The Corpus Christi City Council approved a nearly $6 million project that will bring new restrooms, a parking lot, and amenities to Surfside Park at North Beach.

Part of the funding for the project will come from the State-Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund. The rest will come from the Operating and Capital Improvement Budgets.

Construction is expected to be completed in April 2024.