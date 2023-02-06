City council approves construction of four safety improvement projects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Johnson family said they’re happy the city will make safety improvements.

They live in the area around Staples near Dody and Driftwood.

The Johnsons said they hope the improvements will get drivers to slow down.

Sandi’s Diner is on the same street where the city will start construction at one of the locations.

The owner Sandra Clark said when parents pick up their kids and drive past her business they need to be aware, especially during rush hour.

"There’s a lot of people picking up kids, a lot of different schools not just one but I trust the city to get the construction done and make it safer,” Clark said.

“It’ll be a lot safer for the kids crossing over from Hamlin middle school,” Scott Johnson said, a resident who lives in the area where the city improvements will happen.

The city said the proposed safety enhancements will include high visibility pedestrian crosswalk with a raised median, warning signs, and flashing beacons to improve safety in school zone and crossings.

The improvements will happen on Everhart road between Holly road and South Shea parkway, Gallihar road between Helen street and Green Grove Drive, South Staples street between Dody street and Driftwood, and Mcardle road between Clare drive and Nile drive.

Nina, a resident said she’s lived in the area for over 20 years and said kids dart out in the street a lot, making these updates necessary.

“They don’t pay attention to the lights. I don’t know what it is that we have to do for them to slow down. I’ll honk at them if I am at the stop sign,” Nina said.

Bidding on the construction projects is scheduled to begin in April.

