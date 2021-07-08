City continues to proactively respond to inclement weather conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The threat of flash flooding for the Coastal Bend continues through Friday morning as the National Weather Service predicts an additional four to six inches of rain for our area.

The Public Works Department continues to monitor the water level at Oso Creek, which is forecast to reach the 24-foot stage by Thursday morning. This could result in possible lowland flooding from the Violet area to Oso Bay. Crews also continue to monitor La Volla Creek, the Island and Flour Bluff.

Flooding in the Flour Bluff area has led to some short-term street closures. City workers have utilized portable pumps to drain the water off the roads and reopen them.

Some customers are experiencing sewer backups in isolated residential areas of the city. This is a direct sign the sewer distribution system is overwhelmed and full of rainwater. The City’s Utilities Department suggests homeowners be patient, stop flushing toilets and stop using drains in homes until the rain subsides so the sewer system can catch up. Customers can call the City’s Call Center, 361-826-CITY (2489) to have a technician service their issue.

Animal Care Services has rescheduled the free microchipping event previously scheduled for this Thursday, July 8. Free microchipping will resume Thursday, July 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Animal Care Services, 2626 Holly Road.

During inclement weather, we want our community to be safe. If you must get out in these conditions, remember:

Do not drive around barricades.

Drive slower than usual, so you have time to react to other traffic on the roadway.

Turn on your headlights, so you are visible to other vehicles and pedestrians.

Be aware of possible flooding in low-lying areas.

If you must be on the road, be aware and find an alternative route.

Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded road, Turn-Around. Don’t Drown.

The Solid Waste Services Department reminds residents street flooding can turn over trash and recycling carts and asks customers to wait until morning to put out carts.

During this weather event, do not place them in street gutters. If necessary, place carts in the area behind the curb but not blocking the sidewalk.

The City and Emergency Operations Center team will continue to monitor the weather situation throughout the week.

