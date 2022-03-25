Citizens concerned over drivers speeding near Veterans Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents on the south side of Corpus Christi are upset over speeders near Bronx Drive behind Veterans Memorial High School.

Charles Wilson and Vincent Arlozynski both want the area to be safe for those in the area.

"Throughout the day we have constant speeding, there are no posted speed limits, there are no stop signs, no speed tables, you know give a heads up to say, 'hey i should mind my speed'," Arlozynski said.

Arlozynski also said it is difficult to let his children go outside.

"It's kind of hard to send your kids outside and not have them limited to the cul-de-sac. I would like to send them down to the park but I don't trust them going down the street when someone could be going triple the speed limit," he said.

Mr. Wilson said that his biggest concern is also the kids that travel by foot to and from school.

"It's just a matter of pedestrian traffic and a lot of vehicle traffic that use this road a lot," he said.

After KRIS 6 reached out to the city, they sent a crew to check out the area and a study will begin to determine what their next steps will be.

