Circle K to offer its 'Fuel Day Pop-Up' event

Texans can save 30 cents per gallon on fuel
Circle K will offer 30 cents off per gallon of gas today for its fuel day pop-up event. The deal runs between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. today. For even more savings, customers can also get a discount card for 10 cents off per gallon.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 09, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Circle K is offering its 'Fuel Day Pop-Up' on Thursday, March 9. It will be 30 cents off per gallon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations.

This pop-up event was brought back by popular demand just in time for spring break.

“We know how much our customers enjoyed our last Fuel Day in February. Being in the business of keeping our customers happy and offering value every day, we wanted to host another one, with an even bigger discount,” Francis LaPointe, Vice President of Texas BU Circle K stated in a release.

The sale will only be available in locations in San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, and McAllen.

“Spring Break is a great time to hit the road, enjoy some warmer weather and relax, and we hope this discount will make our customers’ travel plans a little easier," LaPointe added.

All participating locations can be found here.

