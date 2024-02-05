Cinnamon Shore plans daily activities, family pool debut for Spring Break 2024

PORT ARANSAS, Tx — Most school districts in Texas will kick off spring break in March as many families flock to the coast.

From March 8 through March 17, the start of Cinnamon Shore's peak spring travel season gets underway with family-friendly activities and the debut of its brand-new Splish Splash Family Pool.

“Spring Break is a perfect time to bring families together, build bonds, welcome warmer weather, and take full advantage of the beach and Cinnamon Shore’s many family-friendly activities in a safe, self-contained environment,” says Antonio Sanchez, Director of Operations, Cinnamon Shore Vacation Rentals.

“We’re also located within a two- to four-hour drive from many Texas cities, so it’s an easy drive," added Sanchez.

Cinnamon Shore has released the Spring Break schedulewith a roster of activities — ranging from sandcastle building, surf lessons, paddleboard, and beach yoga to family karaoke, s’more nights, outdoor movies, and live music.

Cinnamon Shore's new pool and splash pad overlooks South Lake, joining the luxe, adjacent Cabana Pool and three other community pools.

Guests can enjoy music from a DJ at various pools and play outdoor games like oversized chess and checkers or cornhole. A pirate ship playground is on site as well for children to enjoy.

Cinnamon Shore, set along 18 miles of uninterrupted beachfront on Mustang Island, is a self-contained destination and the first "New Urban vacation community" on the Texas Gulf Coast.

"Thanks to spacious, large-scale beach homes, charming condos, low-rise townhomes, and picture-perfect cottages, the property is perfectly suited to host Spring Break parties and large family gatherings in a scenic, pedestrian-friendly environment," said staff.

Cinnamon Shore is also conveniently located near Port Aransas, a low-density destination for beachgoers, drawing anglers, birders, nature lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

To check vacation rental availability and book online, visit cinnamonshore.com or contact vacationrentals@cinnamonshore.com.

For inquiries about real estate at Cinnamon Shore, contact Cinnamon Shore Realty at 361-749-1851 or gocoastal@cinnamonshore.com.

