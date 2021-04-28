Cimmaron Senior Estates residents concerned about future

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Back in February we first told you how the deep freeze caused much damage to the Cimmaron Senior Estates living center.

That has caused many of their residents to evacuate so crews can restore their building.

Now. residents are worried about what's upcoming for them.

Residents who spoke with KRIS 6 News say this whole situation which took place in February is really wearing them down.

They say the lack of communication between residents and management has been worrisome.

Those senior residents who evacuated are living with friends, back with family or now staying at the Towne Place Suites by Marriott off South Padre Island Drive.

For the ones in the hotel, many say they don't know how long they have left because no one in management has met with them to discuss when they can move back or when repairs will be complete at Cimmaron Estates.

We contacted Cimmaron Estates management. They told us earlier today that residents can start moving back in tomorrow, but in phases.

They also have a link on their website providing continuous updates on what is taking place there.

