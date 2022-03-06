Churches come together through a resale shop for charities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local churches are getting back to a project they’ve been working on for two years. The Heart and Soul Resale Shop is now back in full swing with loosened Covid-19 restrictions.

“This is an opportunity for me to practice what I preach," Adam Carrington said, senior pastor of Brooks AME Worship Center. "To do real ministry, to bless those who are less fortunate than we are.”

On the corner of South Staples Street and Laredo Street you'll find Heart and Soul full things from home decorations to jewelry and clothing. All items for sale are from donations.

“We love this city and Corpus Christi is the body of Christ," said Margaret Ann Kennedy, president of the resale shop. "And we are Heart and Soul. And we want to give back to the community that has been good to us, but we also want to give back to our people that need it.”

All proceeds are donated quarterly. Pushing through the pandemic, the store has been able to donate $4,000 to Day of Giving, which was matched by another organization. That went to 40 different charities. Heart and Soul also donated $1,200 to Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

“I get to talk about my lord and savior Jesus Christ," Carrington said. "I get to demonstrate my love by demonstrating, here at Heart and Soul, I get the opportunity to bless other people. That’s what God wants us to do.”

Born in 2020, seven churches now take part in running the store, rotating which church volunteers each week. Those churches are: Asbury United Methodist Church, Brooks AME Worship Center, First Christian Church Corpus Christi, First Christian Church of Portland, St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

“First United Methodist Church, their Associate Pastor Gloria Lear, had a vision that we could open up a resale store in Corpus Christi and invite other churches to join us and other denominations," Kennedy said.

Heart and Soul is open on Saturday mornings. If you’re interested in donating some items, they are accepted Monday and Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If you're a leader of a place of worship and want to get involved, all denominations are welcome, Kennedy said you can contact them at 361-446-9133.

