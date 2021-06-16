Church Unlimited names its sports complex after young stabbing victim

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Church Unlimited has named its sports complex at its location on Rodd Field Road after Gabe Cooley, the 18-year-old Calallen High School senior who was stabbed and killed inside the Calallen Walmart in what's been determined to have been a random act of violence.

The church is holding the grand opening of the Gabe Cooley Mini Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cooley was involved in the church's youth group until his untimely death on August 23, 2020.

The sports complex is comprised of a volleyball pit, a basketball court, and -- appropriately -- soccer fields.

Cooley was on the Calallen High School soccer team and also kicked for the football team.

We'll update this story following the completion of the grand opening ceremony.