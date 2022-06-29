CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline reopens COVID-19 floor

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline will reopen its COVID-19 floor, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Nueces County has consistently reported triple-digit numbers since last week.

"Since Nueces County has such a high Covid (sic) transmission rates (sic), we have reopened up (sic) our COVID-19 unit," Public Information Officer Katy Kiser wrote in a text message Wednesday.

City and county officials reported 199 new cases Tuesday, and a combined total of 428 for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The upcoming Fourth of July weekend could also bring a bump in new cases to the area.

"We have to stand ready to treat anyone who might need us effectively and safely," Kiser wrote. "We opened it (Tuesday) at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline."