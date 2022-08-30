CHRISTUS Spohn Health Systems hosting hiring events to fill several open positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Health Systems is looking to fill several open positions across the Coastal Bend this week.

Participants who apply at the job fair today will speak with hiring managers for on-spot interviews.

There are sign-on bonuses available of up to $20,000, depending on the position and experience.

Applicants can head over to the hospital in Alice from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and to the Kingsville location on Wednesday.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Monday, August 29 from 1 p.m. -- 3 p.m. CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville – 1500 E. Houston St. Beeville, TX 78102

Tuesday, August 30 from 1 p.m. -- 3 p.m. CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice – 2500 E. Main St. Alice, TX 78332