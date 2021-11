CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A holiday favorite returns to the Art Museum of South Texas.

The 12th annual Christmas Tree Forest opens to the public Saturday. It will feature 30 Christmas trees that have been decorated by schools and organizations from around the Coastal Bend.

This year's theme is "A Reading Wonderland", so each tree will represent an award-winning children's book.

The Christmas tree forest exhibit will be up until December 15.

The trees will then be donated to families in need.