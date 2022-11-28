Christmas in the Coastal Bend: A list of events for you & the family

Tuba Christmas 2022

Corpus Christi's TubaChristmas 2022 will be held on Monday, December 20th at Noon in the Plains Capital Bank Building lobby at 500 North Shoreline.

ArtWalk & Mayor's Merriest Decor Contest

December's ArtWalk will bring holiday cheer to Downtown Corpus Christi on Friday, December 2nd from 6:00 - 10:00 PM!

Pop-up vendors, live music, holiday decor, and food trucks will be featured around La Retama Park, Artesian Park, inside BUS, Water Street Market, and other participating businesses!

December 2nd also kicks off the Mayor's Merriest Decor Contest powered by AEP Texas! Over 20 businesses have signed up to compete for best decor in downtown.

See all of the lights and decor and vote for your favorite business by liking their photo on our social media sites (posted the first week of December)

Portland Christmas Tree Forest - Nov. 28 - Dec. 5

Visit the Portland Community Center - 2000 Billy G Webb Dr. - during regular hours of operation to vote for your favorite tree.

Other events include a Christmas toy drive, a trail of lights competition, an ice skating rink and so much more!

Click here for a full list of events.

Illuminated Boat Parade

The holiday events in downtown is fully loaded with events all season including the Illuminated Boat Parade presented by @portcorpuschristi hosted on Saturday, December 3rd from 6-7:30 PM.

Friday La Posada Lighted Boat Parade

Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m.

Marker 37 Marina

Come watch the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade which starts at Snoopy's Pearl Oyster Bar and travels through the north canals. Flash your flashlights from your decks for our collector boats to collect your unwrapped toys for Marine's Toys for Tots.

Pet Night with Santa!

Nov. 29 and 30, Dec. 6, and 7, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

La Palmera Mall - Center court

Pet owners can walk up or reserve a photo time by booking a snap pass here

Only dogs and cats are permitted and all animals must remain on a leash or in a carrier at all times

Holly-Days at the Gardens

The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center located at 8545 S. Staples St.

Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17

Check out the 18-foot Eco Christmas Tree, the latest recycling creation by environmental artist Shelia Rogers.

Quiet Time with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 4 and 11, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

La Palmera Mall - Center court

Quiet time with Santa provides special one-on-one time for photos with Santa before the mall opens - no fountain, no background music, no crowds. Reservations are required and can be made by clicking here

Bee County's 6th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 1, 2022

5:30 p.m.

Courthouse Square

Cotton Picker Christmas Courtyard

Saturday, December 3, 2022

11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RECHS Football Field (Home Side Parking Lot)

Taft Christmas Festival

Dec. 9 - Tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Dec. 10 - Visit with Santa 3-4 p.m., Night parade 6 p.m.

Downtown Green Avenue, Taft

Presented by the Taft Chamber of Commerce

Home for the Holidays Concert!

Saturday, December 10, 2022

7:30 p.m.

TAMU-CC Performing Arts Center

Get tickets here

