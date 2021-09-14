Choppy conditions still expected at Michael J. Ellis Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This morning, the tropical storm warnings from Nicholas have expired for nearly all of the Coastal Bend, but area beaches are still seeing choppy conditions.

At Michael J. Ellis Beach, rip currents could be dangerous today.

People are asked to avoid swimming in the area.

When rains started on Monday, it didn't stop folks from heading to the beach to appreciate the rough surf.

We saw several surfers at Michael J. Ellis Beach who decided to head into the rough waves at their own risk.

A lifeguard was monitoring the situation to make sure the surfers and others entering the water were safe.

Coastal flooding was also seen in the area, waves did reach the seawall and winds increased throughout the day.

One woman we spoke to says the storm surge at White Cap was worse than what she experienced during Hurricane Hanna last year.

She says the waves were slamming up on the seawall. And while we didn't see the same impact like we did during Hanna, the storm surge did pick up quite a bit on Monday.

And Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 17 counties in southeast texas due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. They include Aransas, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.

And we're told there was no flooding outside beaches in the Coastal Bend. But we'll continue to monitor beach conditions here and keep you updated.