Choice Living Community continues to grow in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Learning to be more independent and finding their passion is something the Choice Living Community provides for those with disabilities.

Executive Director Jennifer Scott said the program continues to grow and no plan is the same for her clients.

"They're all individuals, they all need something different and that's how we prepare them for life," she said. "Through our registration, we sit down with the parent and through that process we set up an individual plan for that person."

She said it's their goal to help every person live independently and for those who can, help them in their education and finding jobs.

Jennica Lozano and AJ Wood both have high functioning autism.

Lozano has graduated college and is working and hoping to soon get a career related to her degree.

"I am working to get my certification in vet assistance to be able to go and do more with my job," Lozano said.

Wood is working on getting her GED, and she said this program has helped her learn daily life skills.

"My main goal is to be more independent, hopefully to live on my own. This has helped me out a lot," Wood said.

Scott hopes to continue to grow and to help those with special needs across the Coastal Bend become more independent.

"My goal for the future is to have that campus where they can live semi-independently in a supportive environment. return to index of stories," Scott said.

