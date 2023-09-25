Watch Now
Child taken to a local hospital in unknown condition after possible drowning

Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 14:05:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Police Department is responding to reports of a possible drowning at an apartment complex on the 4100 block of Brett Street.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the apartment complex just after 10:18 a.m. in reference to a young juvenile child found unresponsive.

Police said the young child was rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition. CCPD was not able to provide any additional information as the incident is still under investigation.

We have a KRIS 6 News crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

