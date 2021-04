CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you haven't had dinner, here is a fair warning, because these next story is going to really make you hungry.

Kingsville residents have been waiting to read this for a long time but Chick-fil-a is opening a new location there Thursday.

And to celebrate their grand opening, 100 first responders, health care workers and Kingsville Independent School District teachers will get Chick-fil-A for one year