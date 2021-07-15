Chicas Rock provides a financial lesson

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The music camp Chicas Rock took part in a very important life lesson Wednesday - a lesson in finances.

CoastLife Credit Union was on hand to teach the aspiring musicians lessons on credit scores and how a savings account works. In fact, the credit union opened up savings accounts for all the young ladies.

The credit union also made the first deposit into their accounts.

CoastLife Credit Union also sponsored the tuition for three girls to attend the camp.

Chicas Rock teaches young women how to play instruments, and work together as a band.

They will be holding a showcase on Saturday July, 17th. It's taking place at Noon at the House Of Rock.