Chicas Rock campers learn essentials about money management

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chicas Rock learned the essentials about money management.

The folks with Coastlife Credit Union were on hand to teach these lessons on Wednesday.

They provided the aspiring musicians everything they need to know about managing a checking account. The kids even got set up with their first savings account.

"So when we were talking to the girls today, we really think they got an understanding and an appreciation for things such as credit score," said Kristen Bily of Coastlife Credit Union. "Understanding what a credit card is, so whatever pass they chose to go on for their future they can have a little more knowledge and be empowered to do whatever it is they want to do."

Coastlife Credit Union also paid tuition for three young ladies to attend the camp.

And if you want to hear the Chicas Rock perform, they will have a showcase on Saturday at House of Rock.

