Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chicas Rock campers learn essentials about money management

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
Chicas Rock learned the essential about money management presented by Coastline Credit Union.
Chicas Rock learned the essential about money management
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 16:27:40-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chicas Rock learned the essentials about money management.

The folks with Coastlife Credit Union were on hand to teach these lessons on Wednesday.

They provided the aspiring musicians everything they need to know about managing a checking account. The kids even got set up with their first savings account.

"So when we were talking to the girls today, we really think they got an understanding and an appreciation for things such as credit score," said Kristen Bily of Coastlife Credit Union. "Understanding what a credit card is, so whatever pass they chose to go on for their future they can have a little more knowledge and be empowered to do whatever it is they want to do."

Coastlife Credit Union also paid tuition for three young ladies to attend the camp.

And if you want to hear the Chicas Rock perform, they will have a showcase on Saturday at House of Rock.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education