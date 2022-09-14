Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi hiring more than 290 employees.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the Cheesecake Factory, the new Corpus Christi location is looking to hire more than 290 employees before it opens in the winter.

"Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an energetic, fun environment are encouraged to apply online now for rewarding positions," the company said in the release.

Some of the positions include bartenders, bussers, cashiers, dessert finishers/baristas, dishwashers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks and servers.

The new location at La Palmera Mall is set to open in late 2022.

