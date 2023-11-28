Cemetery expansion impacting Wreaths Across America

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The expansion project at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is having an impact on this year's Wreaths Across America Ceremony happening in Nueces County. The event is schedule to happen on Saturday December 16th.

Because of the expansion project going on at the cemetery parking will be limited. The Corpus Christi RTA has jumped in to help. they will be providing shuttle services from three different parking lot locations. They are:

Tuloso-Midway Primary School Parking Lot

3125 Deer Run, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Corpus Christi Cross Field

10002 Up River Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Arlington Heights Church of Christ Parking Lot

2722 Rand Morgan Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.