Celebrate Museum Day in the Coastal Bend

Two local museums are offering free tickets for Saturday, Sept. 17
Posted at 6:12 PM, Sep 15, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Museums are working to lure back customers they lost during the pandemic.

The 18th annual "Museum Day" is this Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a nationwide event sponsored by "Smithsonian Magazine."

Visitors get free admission to hundreds of museums, zoos and other cultural attractions. Federal data shows attendance dropped by nearly 40 percent last year.

Two museums in Corpus Christi are participating in Museum Day: the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center (1809 N. Chaparral St.) and the Art Museum of South Texas (1902 N Shoreline Blvd).

To get free tickets to either museum for Museum Day this Saturday, visit the Smithsonian Magazine website.

