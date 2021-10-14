Watch
CCPD wants your old prescribed drugs

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting a 'Crush the Crisis' event on Saturday October 23, where residents can dispose their old, expired or un-needed prescription medications.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., you can visit Doctor's Regional Hospital in Corpus Christi, where there will be a designated receptacle to deposit your medications.

Here's what you can take to the drop-off:

  • Tablets
  • Patches
  • Capsules
  • Hydrocodone
  • Oxycodone
  • Tramadol
  • Codeine
  • Fentanyl
  • Morphine
  • Hydromorphone
  • Oxymorphone

CCPD will not accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers and liquids.

This event is in coordination with Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctor’s Regional Hospital and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

