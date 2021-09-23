CCPD: Vehicle causes chain-collision crash involving CCPD vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ugly-looking crash caused traffic to come to a temporary halt following a five-vehicle crash.

The crash happened along S.P.I.D. near the Ayers Street exit around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Lieutenant Lee Preiss, a CCPD supervisor was assisting during a crash involving two vehicles when another vehicle, which did not stop, slammed into the back of another vehicle which struck the supervisor's vehicle.

The supervisor was not in his CCPD vehicle at the time of the crash, but Lt. Preiss added the officer's emergency lights were on at the time of the crash.

The result of the crash, CCPD officers ended up closing four lanes along the freeway as addition officers were called out to shut down entrance and exit ramps between Weber Road and the Ayers exit.

Lt. Preiss said the person driving the vehicle which caused the chain-collision crash will face several citations.

Luckily, police say everyone involved in the crash did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.