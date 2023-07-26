CCPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting at Kostoryz Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old man.

According to the CCPD blotter, 46-year-old Ramondo Stewart and 23-year-old Latraye Callandret were both recently arrested and charged with murder.

On July 12 at about midnight, CCPD officers responded to a shooting call at the 4600 block of Kostoryz Road.

"When officers arrived, they located a 39-year-old male with a gunshot wound and he was immediately transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries," the blotter states.

Officials said they were also informed a 21-year-old woman had arrived at the hospital while they were on-scene.

An investigation following the shooting led to an arrest warrant for Callandret.

On July 13, Callandrat was stopped for a traffic violation, arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The next day, the 39-year-old man died, which upgraded Callandret's charges to murder.

Additional investigation led to a warrant for Stewart, and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Officials said Callandret is at the Nueces County Jail, while Stewart is at the city detention center for booking.

Stewart is being held on two $500,000 bonds, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, respectively.

