CCPD: Three arrested for running game room in Annaville; $14K seized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people in Annaville were arrested on Wednesday and charged for allegedly keeping a gambling place, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter.

The blotter states 31-year-old Jeffrey Arredondo, 46-year-old Melinda Cruz and 51-year-old Jessie Yanez were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of gambling devices.

The CCPD executed a search warrant Wednesday at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Countiss Drive following an investigation.

The blotter states 53 gambling machines found at the scene had internal electronic devices removed, which made them inoperable.

Officials also confiscated a total of $14,861 in cash, for possible seizure.

"During the search warrant 16 class C misdemeanor citations were issued to individuals gambling inside the location and then released," the blotter states.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.