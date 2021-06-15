CCPD: Suspect steals another man's identity to purchase vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police need your help to find a man who allegedly used stole another man's identity to purchase a vehicle.

Police said they got a call on April 29, 2021, from a man who reported he had been notified that his identity had been stolen to purchase a vehicle at a local dealership.

Detectives said the suspect in this video is facing charges of forgery of financial instruments, fraudulent use possession of identifying info and making a false statement for property/credit.

If you can identify this suspect, or have any additional information about this crime, you're encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477).