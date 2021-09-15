Watch
CCPD: Stolen truck crashes into parked car, burglary suspects arrested

Kingsbury, Dennis
Photo: Corpus Christi police arrested a couple of suspect burglary suspects.
Posted at 10:35 PM, Sep 14, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say three young men face serious charges after crashing a stolen truck and being possibly involved in a couple burglaries across the city.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, they saw a truck that was reported stolen and pursued the vehicle near the Buccaneer Apartments.

Lieutenant Javier Cantu, with the Corpus Christi police department, said three young men bailed from the stolen truck and it smashed into a parked car.

After a foot pursuit, two suspects were arrested at the scene and the third suspect was able to evade but investigators said they know the identity of the suspect.

Inside the truck, police said they found several items that were reported stolen in other burglaries and are processing the evidence so they can return the items to the burglary victims.

Lt. Cantu said the suspects face evading charges and once their investigation is complete, they could face face several charges.

